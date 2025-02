Gibraltar is calling for the introduction of pilots on vessels leaving its western anchorage after a serious collision that wrecked a bulker in 2022.

The two sections of the broken hull of the 35,362-dwt OS 35 (built 1990) were finally removed in 2023.

The ship had been deliberately grounded off Gibraltar on 29 August 2022, after it hit the 162,000-cbm gas carrier Adam LNG (built 2014), which was at anchor.