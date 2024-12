A Chinese bulker held off Denmark after likely damaging two international underwater telecom cables in the Baltic Sea last month is being investigated on board by its Chinese flag state, with Swedish officials present.

The Swedish Police Authority said in a statement on Thursday that it has assumed “an observer role” on the 75,100-dwt Yi Peng 3 (built 2001), which has been at anchor in Denmark's Kattegat strait since 19 November.