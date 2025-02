The Togo-flagged cargo ship claiming to be the Hong Tai 58 may look like any of the many other grotty general cargo ships that ply the waters off the China coast, but Taiwanese authorities this week have accused it of being something far more sinister.

This unassuming little rustbucket garnered international headlines on Tuesday after Taiwan’s Coast Guard said it had caught it in the act of cutting a subsea communications cable off its west coast.