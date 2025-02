Two container ships broke their moorings during floods in Australia in 2022, highlighting a lack of preparation by authorities.

Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) and Poseidon Sea Pilots (PSP) did not have a process to jointly and effectively identify the hazards involved at the time, an investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) found.

The conditions in the port were “outside normal environmental conditions” in May 2022, ATSB said.