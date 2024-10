A CMA CGM boxship has been damaged after hitting the side at Barranquilla in Colombia.

The accident involving the 1,841-teu CMA CGM Balboa (built 2007) happened in the early hours of Wednesday near the Compas terminal.

The Malta-flagged feeder ship was carrying 2,720 tonnes of general cargo when it suffered a failure of its main machinery in the access channel to the port, El Espectator reported.