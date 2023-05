New Zealand authorities have confirmed that a Singapore-flagged container ship that suffered a power failure last week is to be towed back to Wellington.

The incident involving the 5,117-teu panamax Shiling (built 2005) occurred on Friday and the anchor handling vessel Skandi Emerald (built 2011) was sent to assist, reaching the vessel late on that same day.

“The shipowner has been working to confirm a suitable location, [where] the vessel can safely anchor or berth,” Maritime New Zealand said.