A gantry crane has collapsed onto a handysize bulker in a Turkish ship-repair yard.

The incident involving the 31,000-dwt Osprey S (built 2007) happened on or before 12 June at the Cindemir shipyard in Tuzla, TurkishStraits reported.

Video footage showed the crane had fallen on the fore port side of the Liberia-flagged ship after a problem with the floating dock.

However, damage was said to be minor and no injuries were reported.

Equasis lists the vessel as already “in casualty or repairing”.

AIS data shows the bulker has been at the yard since October last year.

The former New Glory has no port state control detentions on its record since being held in Belgium in 2019 for 51 days with 36 deficiencies.

The bulker is owned by Armador Shipping of Turkey, which has been contacted for comment.

The vessel has insurance cover through the UK P&I Club.

Crane collapses in China

On Saturday, three security guards at Wuhu Shipyard in China were killed after a 450-tonne gantry crane was blown over by strong winds.

According to local news agencies, winds of more than force 12 hit Sanshan Economic Development Zone where Wuhu Shipyard is located.

The strong winds caused a crane at one of the two slipways to keel over, crashing into a nearby security post that housed three security guards on duty.

The crane was not in operation at the time.