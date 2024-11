A fisherman was reported missing after a collision involving an LPG carrier, a coal vessel and a fishing boat off Bangladesh.

The accident involving the 5,508-cbm gas vessel Era Star (built 2023) took place on Friday off Mongla, the Bangladesh Coast Guard said.

The Liberia-flagged gas carrier had left the port on 1 November to arrive at anchorage, where it remained on Tuesday, according to AIS data.