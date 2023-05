Danish television has revealed a product tanker transporting Russian fuel lost power off Denmark on Monday, raising safety concerns.

TV2 reported that the 53,000-dwt Canis Power (built 2005) suffered engine problems off the coast at Langeland, citing the Norwegian Navy.

The Cook Islands-flag MR had left Vysotsk in Russia on 13 May destined for Ceuta, the North African Spanish enclave, on 24 May.

The $20m ship was loaded with 340,000 barrels of oil, the report said.