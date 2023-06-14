The office of Danica Crewing Specialists in Odesa, Ukraine, has been damaged in a Russian rocket attack.

TradeWinds was told the incident happened overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday.

“All staff are unhurt but obviously it is shocking for the entire company,” a spokesperson said.

The crewing agency’s chief executive, Henrik Jensen, has an apartment in the building.

Danica specialises in supplying Ukrainian and Eastern European seafarers.

Its other offices, including its Hamburg headquarters and a new operational centre in Cyprus, are now supporting the Ukrainian team and clients.

Jensen said in a LinkedIn post: “During the night, Odesa suffered a severe missile attack by Russia.