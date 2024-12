A shadow fleet tanker at the centre of the latest sabotage accusations in the Baltic Sea has been taken to a Finnish anchorage as police continue investigations.

The 74,035-dwt Eagle S (built 2006) is accused of deliberately dragging its anchor on Christmas Day over electricity and data cables liking Finland with Estonia.

Finnish coastguard, military and police rapidly intercepted and boarded the vessel, and the country’s customs service declared the Russian oil cargo was being seized.