A Portuguese-managed container ship was damaged during a Russian missile attack in the Odesa region on Wednesday, becoming the third such casualty this week and the fifth in a month.

In a statement on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksiy Kuleba identified the vessel as the Panama-flagged, 1,679-teu Shui Spirit (built 2000).

Kuleba did not elaborate on the extent of the damage, other than to say that it occurred during a wider Russian attack with several ballistic missiles on port infrastructure in Odesa, which left five local residents dead.