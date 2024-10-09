A Portuguese-managed container ship was damaged during a Russian missile attack in the Odesa region on Wednesday, becoming the third such casualty this week and the fifth in a month.

In a statement on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksiy Kuleba identified the vessel as the Panama-flagged, 1,679-teu Shui Spirit (built 2000).

Russia strikes second ship in Ukraine within 48 hours, leaving port worker dead
 Read more

Kuleba did not elaborate on the extent of the damage, other than to say that it occurred during a wider Russian attack with several ballistic missiles on port infrastructure in Odesa, which left five local residents dead.