UK authorities have identified a Delta Tankers ship as the target of one of the latest attacks on navigation by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations also named a product carrier managed by Anglo-Eastern as the vessel in the vicinity of another explosion in the Red Sea.

Freedom of navigation facing multiple threats beyond Red Sea, top politicians warn
The agency known as UKMTO said the 162,000-dwt Delta Atlantica (built 2011) was the vessel at the centre of a multi-prong attack 63 nautical miles (117 km) southwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea.