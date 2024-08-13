UK authorities have identified a Delta Tankers ship as the target of one of the latest attacks on navigation by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations also named a product carrier managed by Anglo-Eastern as the vessel in the vicinity of another explosion in the Red Sea.

The agency known as UKMTO said the 162,000-dwt Delta Atlantica (built 2011) was the vessel at the centre of a multi-prong attack 63 nautical miles (117 km) southwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea.