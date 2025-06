A salvage tug has reached a burning Zodiac Maritime-managed car carrier in the Pacific Ocean.

A blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon among electric vehicles on the 4,902-ceu Morning Midas (built 2006) 354 km (220 miles) off Adak in Alaska, and all 22 crew members were evacuated.

Photos released by the US Coast Guard show extensive fire damage to the exterior and black smoke still emerging from the ship.