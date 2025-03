A search is underway for a missing seafarer after a collision between a US-flag tanker and a container ship triggered explosions and set both vessels on fire.

Rescue crews, including the UK’s HM Coastguard, have safely evacuated all the remaining crew members on the 49,700-dwt tanker Stena Immaculate (built 2017) and the 804-teu container ship Solong (built 2005) , which were involved in a collision earlier Monday in the North Sea.