A European Union war ship that arrested six suspected Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden on Friday is about to deliver them to the Seychelles to face justice.

TradeWinds already reported on 10 May how an EU frigate apprehended the Somalis, who had earlier failed to board the 75,000-dwt product tanker Chrystal Arctic (built 2010) as it was sailing 92 nautical miles (170 km) northwest of the Somali port of Bosaso.