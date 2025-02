An explosion on board a 22-year-old suezmax tanker in the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga on Sunday forced the crew to leave the vessel and go ashore.

The incident in the engine room occurred on the morning of 9 February, during engine start-up of the 164,500-dwt Koala (built 2003), according to the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea & Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) confirmed the account.