The crew of a Chinese boxship have abandoned the vessel after a hazardous cargo explosion and fire in the southern Red Sea.

The Hong Kong-flagged vessel was said to be drifting in the southern Red Sea about 122 nautical miles (226 km) north-west of Hodeidah, Yemen, during a voyage northbound towards the Suez Canal, according to Diaplous Maritime Services.

Security firm Ambrey said it understands that the fire “was related to an explosion involving dangerous cargo”.