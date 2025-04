US marine accident investigators have called for better training for land-based firefighters to tackle ship blazes after two people died while trying to put out a fire on a Grimaldi Group-operated ro-ro vessel.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said technical defects and an “ineffective” emergency response contributed to the deaths of the two firefighters in July 2023 on the 3,950-lane-metre Grande Costa d’Avorio (built 2011).