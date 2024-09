Three days after US authorities filed a $103m claim against the managers and owners of the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) over a deadly bridge collapse and the ship left US waters, FBI agents and the US Coast Guard boarded a second vessel tied to the same company.

The US government officials set foot on the Singapore-flagged, 10,000-teu Maersk Saltoro (built 2015), which is docked in Baltimore as well.