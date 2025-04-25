A female seafarer lost her life on a Greek-chartered ferry on the night to Friday, killed by a truck driver who was backing up his vehicle on the ship's ramp without noticing her.

This is the latest in a string of safety incidents occurring on passenger ships in Greece, one of the world’s biggest ferry markets.

The 47-year-old victim was a low-ranking crew member described in a coast guard statement as an „assistant“ — a term generally used for personnel cleaning cabins, serving tables or manning bars.