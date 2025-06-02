The only silver lining DNV’s maritime head could find in the classification society’s latest safety report was the lack of a disastrous accident.

But that could change unless something is done about the dark fleet.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand that for a parallel fleet that is not subject to the normal safety governance will expose risk to a much larger extent,” DNV maritime chief executive Knut Orbeck-Nilsson said, speaking to TradeWinds during Capital Link’s Maritime Leaders Summit in Oslo on Monday.