The Finnish Coastguard has increased its preparations for an environmental incident after reports of a Russia-bound vessel suffering engine failure and data showing shadow fleet tankers slow steaming in traffic lanes.

The coastguard said it received information that the Panama-flagged 50,548-dwt Jazz (built 2008) was drifting on the evening of 29 December due to engine failure.

The vessel has anchored, according to the coastguard, and repairs to the engine are being carried out.