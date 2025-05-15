A Greek-controlled vessel immobilised in the Indian Ocean after an engine room fire last month has been towed to safety.

Vessel trackers are showing the 46,000-dwt Invictus (built 2012) moving on Thursday at a slow speed of 3.7 knots off Dubai.

Shipping sources tell TradeWinds the vessel, managed by Athens-based Coral Shipping, is being towed to undergo repairs at the Gulf Emirate.

The Invictus made headlines on 23 April, when TradeWinds reported the ship drifting in the Indian Ocean after a fire in its engine room.

One Filipino crew member suffered burns and received emergency medical assistance from an Indian Navy vessel, but was not evacuated.

Shipping sources have told TradeWinds the Invictus was drifting for about a week, in good weather and at a safe distance from the pirate-infested shores of Somalia, before a tug arrived to pick it up.

It is not unusual for stricken vessels to wait that long for assistance, especially when shipping companies can have firm contracts with salvage companies that do not always have tugs for immediate dispatch.

The 8,450-teu Maersk Sana (built 2004), for instance — an AP Moller-Maersk container ship that suffered a similar incident in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean about a fortnight ago — is still drifting while awaiting a tug boat.

The damage to the Invictus has turned out to be limited.

Even though the ship remained without power, it was largely cables and panels that suffered the brunt of the blaze.

The reason for the fire is not known yet.

However, it has been clear from the outset that it was not caused by an outside attack.