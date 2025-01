A Greek MR tanker has been taken under tow after a fire broke out in its engine room in France.

The 37,000-dwt Kriti Captain (built 2007) suffered the blaze at its berth in the port of La Nouvelle at 0100 local time on 26 January.

Operator Avin International said in a statement provided to TradeWinds that the Liberian-flagged vessel was discharging ultra-low sulphur diesel at the time.