All 22 crew have safely disembarked a Turkish product tanker that suffered a blaze off Singapore earlier on Monday.

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it was alerted to the incident involving the 26,200-dwt Med Atlantic (built 2011) at 10.30am local time.

The Malta-flagged ship was in the East Johor Strait, within Singapore waters, when a fire started in the engine room, the MPA added.

The vessel was at anchor and remained there later on Monday.

An MPA patrol craft, two police coast guard vessels, three Singapore Civil Defence Force marine firefighting and rescue ships, and two tug boats have been deployed to render assistance and ensure navigational safety.

No injuries were reported among the seafarers.

“There is no disruption to vessel traffic in the area. MPA is issuing navigational broadcasts for passing vessels to keep clear of the incident area,” the MPA said.

The Singapore Food Agency is monitoring the situation closely and has advised fish farms in the vicinity to take necessary precautionary measures.

The vessel is operated by YMN Tanker Marine Management of Istanbul, and insured by protection and indemnity club Skuld in Norway.

YMN confirmed there had been a fire while the ship was underway.

“Immediately after the fire started in the chimney stack … the personnel were evacuated by taking the necessary safety precautions,” it told TradeWinds.

The fire was extinguished as of 6am GMT, the operator said, and the crew reboarded to carry out the necessary checks without any injury or loss of life.

The tanker was detained in Romania in 2023 for seven days with seven deficiencies.

Grounds for detention were certificates for oil pollution liability and oil pollution damage.

There were also problems with emergency towing arrangements and fire drills.