A US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation has found that an engine room fire on board a Bahamian-flagged cruise back was caused by a mechanical failure of one of its diesel generators.

Victory Cruise Lines’s 5,000-gt cruise ship Ocean Navigator (built 2005) was docked in Portland, Maine, on 18 October 2023 when the failure of one of the ship’s two auxiliary generators led to the ejection of components from the engine and resulted in a fire in the engine room.