Quick action by Sri Lankan authorities has prevented a major incident following a fire on an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company boxship at the port of Colombo.

The 2,826-teu MSC CapeTown III (built 2006) suffered a blaze leading to an explosion on Sunday at the Jaya Container Terminal, Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said.

The SLPA executed a rapid response to avert “a major catastrophe” by successfully containing the fire, it added.