After a string of claimed but unconfirmed attacks on various vessels lately, Yemen’s Houthi rebels seem to have actually hit two ships in the Gulf of Aden late on Saturday.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports two separate incidents in which “unknown projectiles” impacted a pair of unidentified vessels in the area.

Both ships are said to be proceeding to their next port of call after suffering fires on board that have caused no human casualties.