Four seafarers have been reported missing after a small ro-ro cargo vessel overturned off Russia.

The accident happened on 18 October off the coast of Sakhalin Island, according to the Pravda news agency.

The 200-dwt Grigory Lovtsov (built 2002) capsized with a cargo of crushed stone and sand on board, Pravda cited Sakhalin Island governor Valery Limarenko as saying.

Authorities believe the cargo may have shifted.

The Russian-flagged ship was entering the port of Korsakov.

Three crew members were rescued from the 41-metre Japanese-built vessel.

Two tugs and a rescue vessel were sent to the scene.

The overturned hull has been brought under tow and will be taken into port.

An investigation will be carried out when the vessel has been pumped out.

In January 2022, the Grigory Lovtsov was reported to have become stuck in ice in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk.

A distress signal was sent because the crew was concerned about the risk of damage to the hull.

The seafarers were eventually evacuated from the vessel near the Shantar Islands.

The Grigory Lovtsov is operated by Vostok Morneftegaz of Russia, which could not be contacted.

There are no recent port state control inspections listed for the vessel on the Equasis website.

The insurer is not known, with no listing on the website of the International Group of P&I Clubs.