Four seafarers died on Tuesday after their ship was damaged in a Russian missile attack in Odesa.

According to Ukrainian officials, the victims are crew members of the 30,500-dwt MJ Pinar (built 2009), a bulker that was loading grain destined for Algeria.

“The youngest deceased was 18, the oldest 24 years old,” Ukraine's vice prime minister Oleksii Kuleba said in a social media post.