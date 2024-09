Ten days after salvors called off efforts to tow to safety a burning, laden crude tanker in the Red Sea, tugs are sailing in the region to undertake a second attempt.

Sources following the matter closely said that “more powerful means” will be employed than in the initial attempt on 1 September, when the 15,000-bhp Gladiator (built 1977) and 5,150-bhp Hercules (built 2009) backed out, citing safety concerns.