Two Russian seafarers have been killed in a gas poisoning accident on a general cargo ship in Turkey.

The Bursada Bugun website reported the incident took place on the 6,300-dwt Navis-2 (built 2019) on Friday, as the vessel waited off Balikesir in Bandirma Bay.

The ship had been due to berth at the port.

Konstantine Martynov, 46, and Dmitrii Mochalov, 52, were named as the victims.

Authorities found their bodies in a cargo hold.

Mochalov was said to have fallen into the confined space after being affected by poisonous gas when the hatch cover was opened.

It is not clear how his colleague entered the hold.

Bandirma Coast Guard command teams and emergency medics had entered the hold wearing hazmat equipment.

Checks were also carried out by chemical and biological exports at the scene.

No detentions on record

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out at the local hospital.

The ship had left the port of Yeysk in Russia carrying 5,000 tonnes of animal feed.

The Navis-2 is owned by United Shipping Co of Moscow. The company has been contacted for comment.

The ship has a clean port state control detention record.

The company has eight cargo ships, usually operating in Russian waters.

Insurance for the fleet is provided by Russian insurer Ingosstrakh.