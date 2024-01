A drone attack has reportedly hit a Genco Shipping & Trading bulker in the Gulf of Aden even as the US government ramped up pressure on the Iranian-backed militant group.

A statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday on social media channels that an attack struck the New York shipowner’s 55,300-dwt Genco Picardy (built 2005).

TradeWinds has reached out to a Genco executive for comment.