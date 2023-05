The wreck removal of a bulk carrier aground of Gibraltar since August last year will not be completed by the planned end of May deadline.

Dutch salvage company Koole Contractors has notified the Gibraltar Port Authority that the work to remove the stranded hull of the 35,362-dwt OS 35 (built 1990) will not now be completed until 16 June.

In a revised plan the aft section will be made airtight and floated out on the 29 May.