An MR1 product tanker belonging to Indonesian shipowner Global Maritim Industri suffered a fire while docked at Jurong Port Tank Terminals (JPTT) in Singapore on Wednesday morning.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that it was informed that a blaze had broken out on the 37,155-dwt Rosa Dini (built 2003) at 07h30 local time.

Smoke was observed on the forward part of the tanker, which had arrived from Indonesia on Tuesday.