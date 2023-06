Indonesia’s Global Maritim Industri says the fire that broke out on one of its product tankers was small, causing only a damaged vent valve and some blistered paint.

A senior executive told TradeWinds that the fire broke out at a tank venting point on the 37,155-dwt Rosa Dini (built 2003) when a thunderstorm passed over Jurong Port Tank Terminals (JPTT) early on Wednesday morning.

Investigations are underway to find the source of ignition.