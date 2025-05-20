A kamsarmax bulk carrier that operates in the fleet of Greece's Moderna Marine Management has become the lifesaver of 30 fisherman whose were at risk of drowning off the island of Pedra Branca near the entrance to the Singapore Strait.

According to Singapore’s Maritime Port Authority (MPA), the Singapore’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) was notified just after sunrise on Tuesday by a Cosco Development container ship that an Indonesian-flagged fishing vessel, the Facific Memory II, had capsized.