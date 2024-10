A Greek bulker hit by a Houthi missile off Yemen last week has managed to move away from the danger zone by its own means and is currently safe in the Gulf of Suez.

Managers and owners of the 76,800-dwt Minoan Courage (built 2013) also confirmed that none of the vessel’s Filipino crew was injured in the attack.

The ballasting ship was hit by one single missile on the aft starboard side on 1 October, managers at Greek shipping firm Modion Maritime told TradeWinds in an email on Monday.