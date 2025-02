The two highest-ranking officers of a Greek passenger ship will spend years in jail after being found guilty over the death of a passenger in Piraeus 18 months ago.

The second master of the 27,200-gt ropax Blue Horizon (built 1987) was found directly responsible for the manslaughter of 36-year-old labourer Antonis Kargiotis in an abuse of power and sentenced to 13 years in prison.