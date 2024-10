A ship hit by a Russian missile at a Ukraine port over the weekend was not part of any military activity and was due to load a cargo of Ukrainian grain, its managers said.

Piraeus-based AK Shipping confirmed the ship struck early on Sunday in Yuzhny was the 6,273-dwt general cargo ship Paresa (built 1992).

TradeWinds had reported earlier that the Russian defence ministry confirmed its forces struck an unidentified vessel in Yuzhny with an Iskander M-type missile.