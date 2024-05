A missile attack that damaged a Greek tanker in the Red Sea on Saturday may have been accidental, experts say.

Security company Ambrey Analytics cited uncorroborated Houthi reporting as claiming the Yemeni group had a different tanker it believed was linked to the US in its sights.

TradeWinds reported that the Panama-flag 105,400-dwt Wind (built 2003) was in transit 76 nautical miles north-west of Hodeidah, Yemen, when it reported a fire and damage to its steering gear.