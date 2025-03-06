A cargo ship that ran aground off the UK could be stranded on mud flats for another month.

Humber Rescue believes tidal conditions in the Humber estuary near Brough on the east coast of England mean the 1,850-dwt H&S Wisdom (built 2004) cannot be refloated until early April, according to the BBC.

Three unsuccessful attempts to free the Dutch-operated vessel have already failed.

The cargo vessel grounded on Sunday en route to Gunness Wharf Port.

The seafarers are expected to remain on board.

David Roberts, chairman of Humber Rescue, told the BBC: "We attended three times to put the lines on board for the tugs, but it was not successful."

Article continues below the advert

"The tides in the estuary are now dropping off and we'll now have to wait for a big spring tide to make another attempt," he added.

The vessel is operated by Amasus Shipping of the Netherlands, which has been contacted for comment.

A refloating attempt in coordination with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency failed on Sunday, and then twice more on Monday with three tugs.

AIS data showed the ship still aground on Wednesday having left the Netherlands on Saturday.

Gunness Wharf Port is operated by RMS Trent Ports. It mainly handles bulk and steel-based imports and exports.

The H&S Wisdom was detained in the UK in November for three days, with eight deficiencies.

Grounds for the detention included an inoperative emergency generator and a lack of familiarity by the crew with fire safety.

Insurance cover is provided by the NorthStandard P&I club in the UK.