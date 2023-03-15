A Chinese bulker has lost power after suffering engine room flooding in New Zealand

The 32,700-dwt Loyalty Hong (built 2010) left Albany in Australia a month ago and arrived at the port of Lyttelton on 5 March.

The Panama-flagged handysize lost the ability to run its engines following water ingress.

The vessel is using an emergency generator to power its systems so that the crew can cook and clean.

Limited power has also been restored to close the hatches, retract the cranes and operate the mooring winches, keeping the bulker stable.

Environment Canterbury’s Harbormaster’s Office confirmed to the Stuff website — a New Zealand news media outlet —that the ship is unable to supply normal power, due to damage to breaker boards and switches.

“There was some flooding of the engine room through an open section of pipe that was undergoing maintenance,” a spokesperson said. “The crew are safe, and the ship is secure alongside while awaiting parts for repair.”

A spokesperson for Lyttelton Port Company said it is working with the owner’s representative and awaiting its next steps.

The owner is listed as Xiamen Runchen Gangxiang Shipping of China.

“The vessel is safely secured alongside at the port and awaiting repair,” the port spokesperson said. “We have adequate capacity in the inner harbour.”

Probe starts

An investigation has begun into the incident, but a time scale for repairs is not yet known.

The Harbormaster’s Office said it was in touch with the owners’ agent — Norwegian group Wilhelmsen. TradeWinds has also contacted the group.

The bulker has insurance cover through the American Club.

No detentions have been recorded among the 50 port-state-control inspections carried out during its operating life.