A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) exploded near a Delta Tankers-owned suezmax and the Houthis claimed to have targeted a Contships Management vessel, ending a lull in attacks off Yemen that lasted just five days.

The Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations said that the master of Delta’s 158,000-dwt Delta Blue (built 2012) reported an explosion on Thursday while the vessel was 45 nautical miles (83 km) south of Mocha, a Yemeni port also known as Al Mukha.