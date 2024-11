A Turkish-managed bulker underway off Yemen has had a close call with Houthi missiles twice over the past 24 hours as it sails in the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the Gulf of Aden, maritime security sources said on Monday.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) classified the incident as an attack on the vessel, which other maritime sources identified later in the day as the 52,200-dwt Anadolu S (built 2014).