The Houthis have claimed an attack on a second vessel tied to US banking giant JP Morgan.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Telegram that an operation targeted the 8,600-teu container ship Koi (built 2011).

The ship is owned by Oceanix Services, a UK-registered company controlled by a fund advised by JP Morgan Asset Management, according to data from Equasis, UK Companies House and the US Securities & Exchange Commission.