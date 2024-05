Yemen’s Houthi rebels have stepped up their verbal and actual attacks against shipping on Wednesday, claiming strikes on no less than six ships from the Arabian Sea to the Mediterranean.

Only one of these attacks has been independently confirmed so far, against the 82,300-dwt bulker Laax (built 2012) — a ship in the fleet of Piraeus-based Grehel Shipmanagement.

As TradeWinds already reported, the Laax has been damaged after receiving five missile blows in the southern Red Sea on Tuesday.