Yemen’s Houthi rebels formally assumed responsibility on Tuesday for a missile attack against a Turkish-managed bulker the day before.

The 52,200-dwt Anadolu S (built 2014) was targeted because it “did not respond to the warnings of the [Houthi] naval forces and because the company that owns it violated the ban decision [sic] of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine,” the group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said in social media on 19 November.