UK authorities and maritime intelligence sources have reported two incidents that mark the first Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in a month.

At 05:00 GMT, a sea drone punctured a ballast tank of the 163,300-dwt tanker Cordelia Moon (built 2013) as it was sailing north-west of the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah in Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.